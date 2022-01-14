Magnitude 4.6 earthquake wakes parts of Southeast early Friday

An earthquake centered northwest of Sitka shook the ground Friday morning, waking many in Southeast Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reported that the earthquake happened at 5:51 a.m., about 49 miles northwest of Sitka and about 10 miles deep. The center at first reported a magnitude of 4.9. About 20 minutes later, the magnitude was downgraded to 4.6.

People reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake in Sitka, Juneau and as far away as Metlakatla.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System did not issue a tsunami watch or warning.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.