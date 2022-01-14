KTOO

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake wakes parts of Southeast early Friday

A map of showing the earthquake's epicenter marked with a red circle
The Alaska Earthquake Center reported a magnitude 4.6 earthquake (red circle at bottom right) about 35 miles south of Pelican at 5:51 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Alaska Earthquake Center graphic)

An earthquake centered northwest of Sitka shook the ground Friday morning, waking many in Southeast Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reported that the earthquake happened at 5:51 a.m., about 49 miles northwest of Sitka and about 10 miles deep. The center at first reported a magnitude of 4.9. About 20 minutes later, the magnitude was downgraded to 4.6.

People reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake in Sitka, Juneau and as far away as Metlakatla.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System did not issue a tsunami watch or warning.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

