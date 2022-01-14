Friday, January 14, 2022: Southeast Alaska’s mysterious glacier bears. Americorps observes Martin Luther King Day with community service. 

There was a short period of time, years ago, when these rare black bears were sighted in Juneau. Their silver-grey fur made people look twice. But for the most part, glacier bears are hard to find – mainly because there are so few, and their coats blend into rocky, icy terrain.

Today on Juneau Afternoon, Tania Lewis, a biologist with the Glacier Bay National Park Service, will talk about some of the genetics research into these bears.

Also today:

Americorps members will talk about the meaning of Martin Luther King Day and a Juneau campaign to help Glory Hall and AWARE, as part of Dr. King’s national day of service. Here’s a link with more information about Juneau’s MLK Day of Service.

Juneau musician George Kuhar’s annual birthday concert.

Part 1. Glacier Bears. Interview with Tania Lewis, Glacier Bay National Park Service biologist.

Part 2. Americorps celebrates Martin Luther King Day. Guests: Shari Paul, Monica Wafford and Bridget Monks.

Part 3. George Kuhar, a Juneau musician and front man for Playboy Spaceman, invites you to his annual birthday concert.

