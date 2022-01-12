Wednesday, January 12th: Studio dedicated to Jeff Brown, longtime KTOO staffer and trailblazer. Wearable Art Show returns as in-person event. Juneau Public Library monthly update.

KTOO radio operated out of a broom closet at the Juneau Douglas High School, when Jeff Brown first began volunteering at the station in 1975, the start of a long career that shaped KTOO as an important voice for the community .

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, KTOO is dedicating one of its state-of-art studios to Brown, to recognize his service to KTOO and his long history of bringing innovation to the station – from developing new programs to finding creative ways to engage the audience.

Also today:

The Wearable Arts show makes a comeback as a live event.

The start of a new year at the Juneau Public Library.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.