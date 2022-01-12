KTOO

Wednesday, January 12th: Studio dedicated to Jeff Brown, longtime KTOO staffer and trailblazer. Wearable Art Show returns as in-person event. Juneau Public Library monthly update.

by

KTOO radio operated out of a broom closet at the Juneau Douglas High School, when Jeff Brown first began volunteering at the station in 1975, the start of a long career that shaped KTOO as an important voice for the community .

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, KTOO is dedicating one of its state-of-art studios to Brown, to recognize his service to KTOO and his long history of bringing innovation to the station – from developing new programs to finding creative ways to engage the audience.

 

A poster recognizing Jeff Brown’s achievements will go into the studio volunteers use to produce programs.

Also today:

Amy Dressel and Nic DeHart were the winners of the 2020 Wearable Art Show hosted by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. The concept for their outfits was titled “So Long and Thanks For All The Fish.”
  • The Wearable Arts show makes a comeback as a live event.
  • The start of a new year at the Juneau Public Library.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program.  You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

 

 

