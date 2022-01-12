Thursday, January 13th: Martin Luther King’s Legacy — Passing the torch to the next generation.  

As Martin Luther King Day approaches, the Black Awareness Association of Juneau looks, not only as the civil rights leader’s legacy, but how future generations can embrace his message.

Sherry Patterson hosts this Thursday’s Culture Rich Conversations. She asks two ministers to reflect on King’s work in the early days of the civil rights movement and how to carry on his work today.

Her guests are:

Dr. Alonzo Patterson, pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Anchorage for more than 50 years

Pastor Bobby Lewis of Harlem, New York. Lewis is no stranger to Juneau, where he has led gospel music workshops and choir concerts for the past twelve years.

Also, hear about plans to honor Dr. King’s legacy on Monday, January 17, with a Day of Service. How the Black Awareness Association and Juneau Americorps are working together to help Glory Hall and Aware.

Here’s a link with more information about Juneau’s MLK Day of Service.

Culture Rich Conversations is produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. It airs on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3 and is rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at KTOO.org.