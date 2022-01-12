KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

In this newscast:

  • City leaders extended Juneau’s emergency COVID-19 rules,
  • The Missile Defense Complex at Fort Greely was evacuated last week but it’s not clear why,
  • A magnitude 6.8 earthquake was part of a cluster in the Aleutian Islands that may be followed by a larger one,
  • Anchorage’s outgoing police chief will lead Providence Hospital’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,
  • Authorities are searching for a snowmobile driver who veered into a highly touted sled dog team and injured two dogs

