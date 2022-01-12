Newscast – Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

In this newscast:
- City leaders extended Juneau’s emergency COVID-19 rules,
- The Missile Defense Complex at Fort Greely was evacuated last week but it’s not clear why,
- A magnitude 6.8 earthquake was part of a cluster in the Aleutian Islands that may be followed by a larger one,
- Anchorage’s outgoing police chief will lead Providence Hospital’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts,
- Authorities are searching for a snowmobile driver who veered into a highly touted sled dog team and injured two dogs