KTOO

Coronavirus

Omicron drives Alaska to new daily record in COVID cases

by

Cars are lined up at a Capstone testing site in Anchorage. (Photo by Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

With the omicron variant dominating new infections in the state, Alaska recorded a new peak in COVID-19 cases this week. Daily case counts hit 1,843 on Wednesday, and 1,797 on Thursday.

Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, said Thursday that omicron is spreading rapidly in Alaska. Before the arrival of the new variant, the average daily case count had been below 500 since Christmas. Now, between 80% and 95% of cases screened by the state public health lab have had a marker associated with omicron.

Wednesday’s daily case count has slightly exceeded record days in September, at the height of the delta wave, and omicron cases are expected to continue climbing. In South Africa, omicron drove case counts higher for three weeks.

So far, omicron seems to cause less serious illness than previous waves. The state reports that the number of new hospitalizations and deaths have declined since September. On Friday, there were 69 COVID-19 patients in Alaska hospitals, six were on ventilators.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

The bonds that helped pay for construction of Kodiak High School are at risk of losing state reimbursement.

COVID surge in Kodiak is taking a toll on schools, high school moves online

A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Kodiak is creating major challenges at the Kodiak Island Borough School District, including forcing Kodiak High School to close for three days this week because of employee absences.

More Alaska health care workers are out sick or in quarantine as omicron hits

There was an apparent uptick Thursday of health care workers calling in sick with COVID or having direct exposure to someone infected.

Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink discusses the state of the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at the Atwood Building in Anchorage on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Matthew Faubion / Alaska Public Media)

Omicron wave hit Alaska this week, state health leaders say

State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said there has been a significant increase in cases over the past 24 hours. 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications