In this newscast:
- More than 700 ballots were rejected in Juneau’s Oct. municipal election
- Napakiak is at the top of the state’s list to get a new school building
- People report long wait times for COVID-19 tests in Anchorage, assembly members want answers
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications