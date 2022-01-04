KTOO

Delta Junction man who threatened to murder Alaska’s US senators pleads guilty

by

Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski in August, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A Delta Junction man pleaded guilty today to two federal charges of threatening to kill Alaska’s U.S. Senators.

Jay Allen Johnson signed a plea agreement today that states he’s guilty of threatening to murder Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan in separate voicemail messages he left in September.

Those are two of six counts listed on a Nov. 19 indictment. In return for Johnson’s guilty pleas, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Tansey agreed to not pursue the other counts, which include allegations of weapons misconduct related to seven firearms that federal officers seized during a raid on Johnson’s home in Delta Junction in October. Federal law prohibits him from owning or having access to firearms because he’s a convicted felon.

The 65-year-old Johnson was arrested Oct. 4 and since then has been held at Fairbanks Correction Center.

Johnson’s attorney, Jason Weiner, didn’t return a phone call for comment today, and neither did Murkowski or Sullivan.

A U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson said Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release after he serves jail time.

KUAC - Fairbanks

KUAC is our partner station in Fairbanks. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

