KTOO

Federal Government | Southcentral | State Government | Weather

State amends disaster declaration for Southcentral Alaska storm to include Girdwood damages

by

Ruane Road offers the only road access to Girdwood’s critical infrastructure, including the transfer station and the wastewater treatment plant. On Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, the road was completely destroyed after days of heavy rain flooded California Creek. Photographed Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (Emily Schwing)

The State of Alaska has amended a federal disaster declaration to add a funding request to repair Girdwood roads damaged by a late October storm.

From late October to the first days of November, a heavy rain system brought a downpour to Southcentral Alaska. In late November, Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster in the Kenai Peninsula Borough in order to get federal funding to address damage from the storm and resulting landslides in the area, including damage to the Sterling Highway.

During the same storm, the Girdwood area reported more than 16 inches of rain, while Portage Valley reported more than 23 inches.

Anchorage emergency management officials say Girdwood’s Ruane Road, which is the only road to the area’s water utility facility, was damaged by the storm as were the Loveland and Echo Ridge Roads. In a statement, Mayor Dave Bronson said damages from the storm will cost an estimated $2.3 million to repair.

If approved, the federal government could cover 75% of total costs related to the Southcentral Alaska storm. The governor’s current damage estimate, including Anchorage’s request, totals more than $5.3 million.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Gov. Dunleavy issues disaster declaration for Interior Alaska and Mat-Su storms

Extreme winds and cold temperatures have affected the areas. At one point over the weekend, 20,000 households in Mat-Su lost power. 

“”

Hydaburg residents have running water again after days without

City water operators in Klawock, about 35 miles north, took spare parts to Hydaburg to assist with repairs. 

High winds cause overnight power outage in Juneau

High avalanche danger prevented Alaska Electric Light & Power from going to the site of the outage right after it happened Sunday evening.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications