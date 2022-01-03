Newscast – Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

KTOO

  • High winds brought down trees in Thane, causing an overnight power outage Sunday night,
  • Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster emergency on Monday for some areas in Alaska affected by severe winter storms,
  • The Centers for Disease control and Prevention is once again asking Americans to avoid cruise ship travel,
  • A newborn baby was found a cardboard box Friday afternoon on the west side of Fairbanks,
  • The state of Alaska is preparing to sue the federal government over hundreds of contaminated sites that the feds conveyed to Alaska Native corporations,
  • The final research cruise of 2021 in the Bering and Chukchi Seas sailed through the region in November,
  • People in Juneau must mask up in indoor public spaces again as COVID-19 cases spike locally, likely due to the omicron variant

 

