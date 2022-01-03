KTOO

High winds cause overnight power outage in Juneau

Windblown waves with the Lena Beach Recreation Area in the background on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Downed trees from the windstorm caused an overnight power outage in the Thane community. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

High winds brought down trees in Juneau’s Thane community, causing an overnight power outage. 

High avalanche danger prevented Alaska Electric Light & Power from going to the site of the outage right after it happened Sunday evening around 10 p.m. 

There did end up being an avalanche later that night, and two vehicles were caught in the debris. Vice president of AEL&P Debbie Driscoll said that no one was injured and that the vehicles were safely abandoned.

A screenshot from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities Thane Road Snowslide Gulch Camera taken at 11:46 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. (Courtesy of the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities)

This morning the state’s Department of Transportation cleared a path through the debris. 

“Our crew was ready, and as soon as DOT had cleared a path for our crew, our crew safely made it through and came upon the site,” Driscoll said.

Most of Thane got power back around 11 a.m., but there is another outage at the end of Thane Road that the AEL&P crew is working on.

Driscoll said that updates for outages are posted on the utility’s social media and its website.

“The reason why we emphasize that is if we’ve already reported the outage, it’s helpful folks don’t inundate the after hours outage number just because it has a capacity,” Driscoll said. “And so if folks are calling because they have outage information, we want to make sure that they can actually get through.”

Lyndsey Brollini

Local News Reporter, KTOO

