Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

In this newscast:
- As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, state health officials say their systems for tracking the pandemic are in transition,
- Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says he’s not be running again,
- Unalaska has broken the record for the warmest Christmas Day in the State of Alaska
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications