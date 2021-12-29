KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, state health officials say their systems for tracking the pandemic are in transition,
  • Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says he’s not be running again,
  • Unalaska has broken the record for the warmest Christmas Day in the State of Alaska
