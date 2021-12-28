Hundreds of Alaska Airlines flights in Seattle canceled, delayed by snow

Hundreds of Alaska Airlines flights to and from Seattle have been canceled because of snowy weather conditions. But so far, no flights to or from Juneau have been canceled.

The weather is requiring the jets to be de-iced, which can take up to 30 minutes. That added time has ripple effects leading to delayed and canceled flights. Over 350 flights have been canceled so far.

There are other delays related to COVID-19. According to Alaska Airlines’ blog, the omicron variant is contributing to staffing shortages with the airline.

Almost all flights to Juneau from Seattle on Dec. 28 were delayed. On social media, travelers are reporting long wait times at Alaska Airlines kiosks in the airport and on the airline’s customer service number.

2/ Lines for customer service for Alaska Airlines stretching the length of an wing at SEA-TAC. People “borrowing” chairs from nearby restaurants and taking them with them as they wait for hours in line. — Mask wearin’ Megan (@megan_mrholland) December 28, 2021

And with delayed flights, it can mean missing a connecting flight. The airline is recommending travelers to do their rebooking online versus calling or rebooking at the airport. And if you don’t need to travel before Jan. 2, the airline is recommending pushing travel plans back.

Travelers impacted by the cancellations and delays might be eligible for reimbursement of their travel expenses.