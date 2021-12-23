In this newscast:
- State ombudsman’s report is out on how Juneau’s correctional center handled the COVID-19 pandemic
- Eaglecrest Ski Area pays less than Alaska’s minimum wage and is experiencing labor shortages
- Investigators found human remains at the site of a house fire near Delta Junction
