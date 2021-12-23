Alaska’s second omicron case detected in Anchorage resident who traveled recently

KTOO

Vehicles line-up on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, afternoon at the Loussac Library, one of Anchorage’s free COVID-19 testing sites. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

A second case of the omicron variant has been detected in Anchorage, state health officials announced on Wednesday.

Officials said the person was an Anchorage resident who had traveled domestically out of state earlier this month and is currently isolating with mild illness. Close contacts of the person who tested positive have been notified.

While the state has only detected two cases of the omicron variant, state officials anticipate more as it becomes the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. On Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the new variant accounts for roughly 73% of new positive cases in the U.S.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

