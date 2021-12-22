KTOO

Coronavirus | Economy | Federal Government | State Government

COVID money boosted Alaska federal funds by a third, study finds

by

Cars waiting in line for a COVID-19 test at the Loussac Library in Anchorage on Oct. 5, 2021. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

The federal government sent so much COVID money to Alaska last year that it increased federal funds to the state government by nearly a third, according to a report from the Pew Charitable Trusts.

Nationally, the report says COVID spending amounted to 25% of all federal grants to states in 2020 — second only to Medicaid.

“I think it’s really important context for states to know just how much of their grant funding is related to COVID or to Medicaid or to other programs,” said Rebecca Thiess, an author of the report.

For the state of Alaska, COVID dollars in 2020 were nearly equal to the state’s allotment of federal Medicaid spending, which was about $1.5 billion.

Most of the pandemic spending in the report is from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. States couldn’t use CARES Act funds for items that were already in their budgets, or unrelated to the pandemic. Thiess said that created some inflexibility for states.

“There were specific prescriptions that the CARES Act could be used for, and that didn’t allow states to kind of do whatever they want with it, or plug whatever holes they wanted with it,” she said.

The Pew report is limited to 2020 spending, so does not cover the major COVID relief bill Congress passed in 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act. ARPA gave states more leeway. States, for instance, can use ARPA money to make up for lost revenues.

The budget Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced last week relies on $375 million in unrestricted federal COVID funds.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Membership support ensures all of the programming and content you depend on and trust are funded. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

Fishing council ties bycatch limits on Bering Sea trawlers to halibut abundance

Members of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council voted to link groundfish trawl fishing in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands to halibut abundance, capping a six-year debate about curbing halibut bycatch in Alaska.

Pandemic relief will help build new homes in overcrowded Bering Straits communities

Bering Straits Regional Housing Authority received additional funds from COVID-related grants and can afford to build more homes in 2022. 

Pandemic relief will help build new homes in overcrowded Bering Straits communities

Bering Straits Regional Housing Authority received additional funds from COVID-related grants and can afford to build more homes in 2022. 

Fishing council ties bycatch limits on Bering Sea trawlers to halibut abundance

Members of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council voted to link groundfish trawl fishing in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands to halibut abundance, capping a six-year debate about curbing halibut bycatch in Alaska.

Profits eluded Sealaska for decades. Now it’s ditching timber and plastics, and investing in kelp.

An investment in Barnacle Foods, while small, is a potent symbol of the corporation’s new vision. Other corporations are taking similar steps.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications