Newscast – Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • Money from Congress’ bipartisan infrastructure bill is flowing to Alaska airports
  • Alaska Commerce Commissioner Julie Anderson is retiring in January
  • Boosters of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act point to NANA’s relationship with the Red Dog mine as a success story
  • An Alaska application is a finalist for federal grant money to boost marine farming and aquaculture
  • Juneau’s deputy city manager gives advice on how to use home COVID-19 test kits being distributed
  • The National Weather Service issues a winter storm warning and forecasts up to 7 inches of snow

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

