Newscast – Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

In this newscast:
- Money from Congress’ bipartisan infrastructure bill is flowing to Alaska airports
- Alaska Commerce Commissioner Julie Anderson is retiring in January
- Boosters of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act point to NANA’s relationship with the Red Dog mine as a success story
- An Alaska application is a finalist for federal grant money to boost marine farming and aquaculture
- Juneau’s deputy city manager gives advice on how to use home COVID-19 test kits being distributed
- The National Weather Service issues a winter storm warning and forecasts up to 7 inches of snow