Friday, December 17th: Dr. Rosita Worl looks back on the 50th Anniversary of ANCSA

It will be 50 years tomorrow, that Dr. Rosita Worl stood in the back of the room at a historic Alaska Federation of Natives convention, when delegates voted to approve President Nixon’s signing of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. As an Alaska Native, she felt a rush of excitement as the votes were cast. At the time, she was a student, studying to become an anthropologist — and later went on to become president of the Sealaska Heritage Institute.

On today’s Juneau Afternoon, Dr. Worl looks back on that moment, in which she not only had a front row seat on history, but also the eyes of a trained observer, who tracked the cultural changes that followed.

Rhonda McBride hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.