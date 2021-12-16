KTOO

Federal Government | NPR News | Tourism | Transportation

You may soon be able to renew your passport online, instead of sending in documents

by

""
A new executive order from President Biden calls on the State Department to create a system where passports can be renewed online. (Jenny Kane/AP)

Renewing your passport isn’t an experience most people would consider streamlined — especially during the pandemic. Getting it processed can take from anywhere between eight to 11 weeks, according to the State Department.

But a new executive order from President Joe Biden hopes to cut down on the amount of time people spend accessing all kinds of government services, like scheduling a call back time with the IRS, applying for Social Security and Medicare benefits online and yes, renewing a passport.

One of the points in a new executive order signed on Monday calls on the Secretary of State to create a system where people can renew their passports online, without having to mail in any physical documents.

“Every interaction between the Federal Government and the public … should be seen as an opportunity for the Government to save an individual’s time (and thus reduce “time taxes”) and to deliver the level of service that the public expects and deserves,” the executive order says.

The White House says the move to streamline the passport renewal process could impact the more than two million daily passengers who come through U.S. airports every year, and help cut down on the time, effort and money it takes to print documents, mail them from a post office and pay using a paper check.

While no further details about the new system have been outlined, the White House says the “new online process will be done with safety and security.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News

KTOO is the NPR member station in Juneau. NPR offers its members radio and digital stories.

Like what you just read? KTOO news stories are member supported. Support your community news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

Two men working on a truck by the side of a road through a forest. The sky is yellow with wildfire smoke.

The Arctic has a new record high temperature, according to the U.N.

The World Meteorological Organization called the temperature reading "more befitting the Mediterranean than the Arctic."

A nurse drawing vaccine from a bottle with a syringe

Fix the global vaccine rollout or face even worse COVID variants, experts warn

From the early days of the pandemic, public health groups have argued that the only way out of the pandemic is to vaccinate the entire world.

""

You'll have the best view of the Geminid meteor shower overnight tonight

Because of their density, Geminids can get as low as 29 miles above the Earth's surface before burning up, according to NASA.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications