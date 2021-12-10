State employee in Juneau charged with possessing child pornography, placed on administrative leave

A Juneau man who works for the state has been charged with more than a dozen counts of possessing child pornography.

Juneau police arrested Bradley Waldron on Dec. 3 saying that he downloaded hundreds of images and videos of sexual abuse of children onto his cell phone.

He faces 14 felony charges and up to 99 years in prison if convicted. After his arrest, he was released on a $5,000 bond.

Waldron is a procurement officer for the Department of Labor.

State law specifically allows for a state employee’s name, salary, job classification and history to be disclosed, but Labor Deputy Commissioner Cathy Muñoz said she wasn’t sure if he still worked for her department and said she wouldn’t share the information if she did know. She called it a personnel matter.

The state’s personnel director said Waldron is currently on paid administrative leave.

Juneau Assistant District Attorney Dara Gibson said his personal cell phone was the only thing that police searched — not equipment he used while working for the state.

She cited other instances in which state employees have been accused of crimes but are still employed by the state pending the outcome of their trials.

The charges against Waldron are allegations and not evidence of guilt. A phone message left for him on Friday was not returned.