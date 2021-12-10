KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Another 25 Juneau residents have tested positive for COVID-19,
  • The Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is expanding in Aak’w Village District.
  • Authorities have identified human remains found nearly a year ago near a downtown Juneau seawalk,
  • Juneau’s Mariya Lovischuk was awarded a sabbatical in recognition of her community service,
  • A Juneau man who works for the state has been charged with possessing child pornography,
  • A Dillingham student applies his passion for rap to the 4,000 year old Epic of Gilgamesh,
  • Fairbanks curler Vicky Persinger is headed to the Winter Olympics next year,
  • A federal report has been released on a fatal Kodiak plane crash
