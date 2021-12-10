KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Friday, December 10th: Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO ousted. Indian cuisine for the holidays. Techie stocking stuffers.

by

Alaska Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell listens to a comment from Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, during an update about the fund to the Senate Finance Committee, Jan. 31, 2020. Marcus Frampton, the fund’s chief investment officer, sits behind her to the right, and Sebastian Vadakumcherry, the chief risk and compliance officer, is on the left. (Photo by Skip Gray/KTOO)

The Permanent Fund Corporation Board’s removal of its executive director has stunned the financial world. On Angela Rodell’s (row-dell’s)  watch, the fund’s assets grew by more than 30 billion dollars.

On Juneau Afternoon today, Rhonda McBride will talk with business writer Tim Bradner about how the fund is managed and some of the questons raised by the Board of Trustee’s decision.

Also today:

  • It’s all about the “spice,” according to Juneau restaurant owner Nimmy Phillips, who changed the name of her restaurant from Saffron to Spice, when she bought it last year.

    A little Spice on Juneau Afternoon today. The owner of Spice Restaurant and cooking teacher Nimmy Philips will talk about the use of spices in Indian cuisine and how to incorporate them in your favorite recipes.

  • KMXT Radio’s Dylan Simard, a dedicated techie, will talk about what’s on his wishlist this holiday season.

