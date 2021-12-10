Friday, December 10th: Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation CEO ousted. Indian cuisine for the holidays. Techie stocking stuffers.

The Permanent Fund Corporation Board’s removal of its executive director has stunned the financial world. On Angela Rodell’s (row-dell’s) watch, the fund’s assets grew by more than 30 billion dollars.

On Juneau Afternoon today, Rhonda McBride will talk with business writer Tim Bradner about how the fund is managed and some of the questons raised by the Board of Trustee’s decision.

Also today:

A little Spice on Juneau Afternoon today. The owner of Spice Restaurant and cooking teacher Nimmy Philips will talk about the use of spices in Indian cuisine and how to incorporate them in your favorite recipes.

KMXT Radio’s Dylan Simard, a dedicated techie, will talk about what’s on his wishlist this holiday season.

Catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.