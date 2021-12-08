Thursday, December 9th, 2021: ANCSA from the Archives – Moments in Time.

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, as part of our weekly series on the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, Rhonda McBride takes a look at a recently discovered film that may be the oldest footage of the ANCSA process.

It was shot by Lowell Thomas, Jr. – an Alaska pilot and filmmaker, who later became Lt. Governor in the Jay Hammond administration.

The footage is of a 1968 congressional field hearing in Anchorage — less than six minutes of black and white footage, completely silent – but speaks volumes about a moment in history that changed Alaska forever.

Also in this program:

Historians Steve Haycox and Paul Ongtooguk shed light on why this hearing played a pivotal role in the land claims fight.

Filmmaker Jon Butzke talks about his work documenting ANCSA.

Thursday’s program is a companion broadcast to KTOO’s 360TV series, ANCSA from the Archives: Moments in Time which airs at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 9th.