Tuesday, December 7th: 2021 Juneau Symphony holiday concert. Cooperative Extension Service healthy lifestyles program. Juneau Audubon winter lecture series.  

After a long dry spell, the Juneau Symphony is back with in-person performances this holiday season.
On Juneau Afternoon today, a preview of the Symphony’s Holiday Cheer concert at Thunder Mountain High School. From Vivaldi to selections from the Nutcracker Suite, to an audience sing-along, there’s something for everyone.
Also, today…
- Cooperative Extension Service Healthy Lifestyle Program – the connection between healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle.
- The Juneau Audubon Society’s monthly lecture features a local birdwatching hotspot.
Sheli DeLaney hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.