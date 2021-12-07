Tuesday, December 7th: 2021 Juneau Symphony holiday concert. Cooperative Extension Service healthy lifestyles program. Juneau Audubon winter lecture series.  

After a long dry spell, the Juneau Symphony is back with in-person performances this holiday season.

On Juneau Afternoon today, a preview of the Symphony’s Holiday Cheer concert at Thunder Mountain High School. From Vivaldi to selections from the Nutcracker Suite, to an audience sing-along, there’s something for everyone.

Also, today…

Cooperative Extension Service Healthy Lifestyle Program – the connection between healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle.

The Juneau Audubon Society’s monthly lecture features a local birdwatching hotspot.