A Metlakatla man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his brother

A man is in jail facing felony charges after allegedly shooting his brother during an argument over the weekend in Metlakatla.

Court documents allege 18-year-old Isaac G. Henderson shot his brother with a .40 caliber pistol outside their mother’s home around 3 a.m. Sunday.

His older brother, Tyler Henderson, was wounded in the head and rushed by boat to PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center and transferred to Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage that same day. As of Monday afternoon, he’s listed in critical condition.

Prayers streamed in via social media with community members saying they planned fundraisers for the family.

Both brothers were players for the 2A state champion Metlakatla Chiefs basketball team featured in the award-winning documentary “Alaskan Nets.” In 2018, Tyler Henderson scored the final three-pointer to seal the Chiefs’ first-ever state championship, according to a recap of the game by the Anchorage Daily News.

Isaac Henderson was jailed in Ketchikan in lieu of $100,000 bail in connection with the shooting. He’s facing charges of attempted murder. He’s scheduled to appear in court next week. His attorney, a public defender, had no immediate comment.