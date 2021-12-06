KTOO

Southeast | Tourism

Royal Caribbean offers $160,000 sponsorship for Salmon Walk project in Ketchikan

by

Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas docked at Ketchikan’s Berth 4 on July 9, 2021. (Eric Stone/KRBD)

Royal Caribbean is offering the city of Ketchikan $160,000 to sponsor a planned downtown tourist attraction. City officials are looking into the legality of the deal after a member of the City Council raised questions about whether the city could, in effect, advertise a cruise line on city-owned educational placards along Ketchikan Creek.

The City Council first approved the Salmon Walk project in 2020, but it has moved slowly after pandemic-induced budget cuts. Trail improvements and signs would connect Ketchikan’s two museums and offer visitors a self-guided tour of Ketchikan Creek, its history and its most famous seasonal residents — Pacific salmon.

City Council member Mark Flora says the project will help attract more visitors to Ketchikan’s downtown core as the city competes with a private cruise ship dock and tourist attraction in Ward Cove, seven miles north of town.

“It looks like there’s a lot of enhancements, a lot of upside of this. It looks well thought out. The outside funding is obviously beneficial,” Flora said Thursday.

Royal Caribbean’s sponsorship would fund two major parts of the Salmon Walk: educational elements and trail upgrades. The educational elements include placards explaining the importance and life cycle of salmon, signposts with public art from people like Ray Troll and Nathan Jackson, and art on Ketchikan’s fish ladder. The trail upgrades include lighting and pavement.

As a condition of the sponsorship, Royal Caribbean requested that its logo and text discussing its marine literacy program be included on signage. That led City Council member Janalee Gage to question the legality of the deal.

“I appreciate Royal Caribbean sponsoring this, but requiring us to put their logo on signage — my understanding is we’re not allowed to advertise anything on public property,” Gage said.

A sample placard includes artwork by Ray Troll, educational information about salmon and a panel acknowledging Royal Caribbean’s sponsorship with its logo and the text: “The Ketchikan Salmon Walk is generously sponsored by Royal Caribbean, whose commitment to Ocean Literacy sets a standard for educating visitors on the crucial role of oceans and the life that depends on them.” (Screenshot from City of Ketchikan meeting packet)

Ketchikan’s acting city manager Lacey Simpson replied that the city has accepted private donations for projects before and acknowledged contributions on plaques or signs. But the manager and city attorney didn’t have a ready answer about whether a logo and promotional text would be kosher.

The council unanimously deferred the sponsorship item to give city officials time to research the issue and is set to consider accepting the $160,000 at its last regular meeting of the year on Dec. 16.

The full project, including a planned widening of Married Man’s Trail at the upper end of Creek Street and a second salmon ladder viewing platform, would cost $485,000 according to recent estimates included in next year’s city budget.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you when you need it. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

Juneau residents split over city's response to impacts of tourism, according to survey

About 2,400 Juneau residents weighed in on the effects of tourism on the community.

Federal officials pass on Juneau's bid for grant money to electrify cruise ship docks

A local port engineer who worked on the grant says his takeaway is that aging marine infrastructure in Haines and Cordova were higher priority than improving Juneau's relatively new cruise ship docks to reduce emissions.

Climate change is making Glacier Bay unstable. Scientists are mapping the risks to visitors.

Geologists say the conditions that can lead to landslide-generated tsunamis are only getting more pronounced in Alaska.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications