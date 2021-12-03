KTOO

Coronavirus

Most Alaskans who died with COVID-19 had underlying health conditions, state report finds

by

Hospital workers at the Alaska Native Medical Center ICU on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Shirley Young/Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium)

The state’s health department released a report in December that analyzes COVID-19 deaths from the beginning of the pandemic through this September.

Most Alaskans who died from COVID-19 in the first year and a half of the pandemic had known underlying medical conditions. The most common were cardiovascular diseases, including high blood pressure, followed by diabetes and chronic respiratory disease.

Megan Tompkins is an epidemiologist for the state. She says this was not a surprise to epidemiologists, but it’s important information for Alaskans because underlying health conditions are so common — two-thirds of the state’s population has them, including young people.

“Risk does increase with age group. And so do underlying medical conditions generally increase with age group. But if people want to ensure that they are protected and relatively safe from a severe outcome, vaccinations are the best way to do that,” Tompkins said.

More than 650 Alaskans died from COVID-19 by the end of September. More than half of the deaths were among men — 60%. The death rate increased substantially after the delta variant emerged in Alaska this June. This study does not include October and November, among the deadliest months of the pandemic in Alaska, which account for an additional 199 deaths.

“We have some — a large number — of deaths added during this last quarter of the year that would be interesting to analyze. We have no reason to think that they would necessarily be different,” Tompkins said.

The health department recommends vaccination, booster shots and masking in public to prevent COVID-19 deaths.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

Member support ensures trusted, fact-based news is always available for you when you need it. Support your reliable news source today. Donate to KTOO.

Read next

Travelers at Anchorage airport can now pick up free rapid COVID-19 tests

Alaska was one of five states picked to pass out the rapid tests based on COVID-19 rates and previous partnerships with the federal health department. The pilot program is part of a major push by the Biden administration to expand access to the over-the-counter, at-home tests as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19 this winter.

Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink discusses the state of the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference at the Atwood Building in Anchorage on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (Matthew Faubion / Alaska Public Media)

Alaskans should be vigilant, not overwhelmed, with likely arrival of omicron variant, Zink says

Alaska’s virus hunters are looking for signs of the coronavirus’s omicron variant in batches of tests from around the state.

Canada relaxes COVID test requirements for residents returning from short trips to the US

Canadians traveling to the U.S. for trips of three days or less no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to cross back into their home country.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications