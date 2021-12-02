KTOO

Chatham School District Superintendent Bruce Houck dies at 61

Chatham School District Superintendent Bruce Houck. Houck died Tuesday in Angoon. (Chatham School District photo)

Chatham School District Superintendent Bruce Houck died suddenly on Tuesday. The rural school district covers four village schools in Southeast Alaska.

An Alaska State Trooper traveled to Angoon on Wednesday to investigate the death, according to troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain. He said the investigation revealed that the 61-year-old died of natural causes alone in his sleep. No foul play is suspected and the State Medical Examiner’s Office released the body to his family.

Houck lived in Angoon and was the head administrator for the district, which includes Angoon, Gustavus, Tenakee Springs and Klukwan.

The Chatham School District’s board of education is holding an emergency meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday Dec. 1. Click here for the Zoom link.

The Chatham School District’s board of education has been debating whether to keep Klukwan’s school open despite low enrollment.

