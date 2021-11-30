Wednesday, December 1st: One year since the Haines landslide. Juneau-Douglas City Museum opens “Voices of the Wilderness” exhibit. Juneau Police Department accreditation update. On the trail with the Juneau Nordic Ski Club.

A year ago, this week, the community of Haines was digging out from a landslide that took two lives and destroyed homes in its path.
Today on Juneau Afternoon, a look back at the disaster and the recovery process.
Also:
- The Juneau-Douglas City Museum’s new “Voices of the Wilderness” exhibit.
- An update on the Juneau Police Department’s accreditation and recruitment programs.
- How Juneau Nordic Ski Club has already embraced the new season.
KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.