Wednesday, December 1st: One year since the Haines landslide. Juneau-Douglas City Museum opens “Voices of the Wilderness” exhibit. Juneau Police Department accreditation update. On the trail with the Juneau Nordic Ski Club.

A year ago, this week, the community of Haines was digging out from a landslide that took two lives and destroyed homes in its path.

Today on Juneau Afternoon, a look back at the disaster and the recovery process.

Also:

The Juneau-Douglas City Museum’s new “Voices of the Wilderness” exhibit.

An update on the Juneau Police Department’s accreditation and recruitment programs.

How Juneau Nordic Ski Club has already embraced the new season.

