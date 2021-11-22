Tuesday, November 23rd: Anticipation builds for return of Juneau Public Market. Southeast Senior Services Caregiver education series offers helpful communication tools. Gunalchéesh, a show that celebrates Alaska Native languages.

From Dillingham to Bellingham and beyond, the Juneau Public Market is back with in-person shopping.

Today, on Juneau Afternoon, two homegrown businesses from Southeast Alaska talk about why they will be among 125 vendors, who have signed up.

And an update on some of the COVID-safety steps being taken for the market, including proof of vaccination

Also today:

A workshop for senior caregivers with tools for overcoming communication challenges.

Gunalchéesh, a program that celebrates Native languages in song, stories and conversation. A talk with the host, Frederick Olsen.

Sheli DeLaney hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.