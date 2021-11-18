Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

In this newscast:
- Juneau property owners have lost every commercial property assessment appeal heard so far
- Juneau schools offer antigen tests as alternative to quarantines for students exposed to COVID-19
- Juneau had its first big winter storm
- The EPA is extending a deadline to decide on proposed restrictions to Pebble Mine
