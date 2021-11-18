KTOO

Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Juneau property owners have lost every commercial property assessment appeal heard so far
  • Juneau schools offer antigen tests as alternative to quarantines for students exposed to COVID-19
  • Juneau had its first big winter storm
  • The EPA is extending a deadline to decide on proposed restrictions to Pebble Mine

Lyndsey Brollini

Local News Reporter, KTOO

