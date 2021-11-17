Dozens of positive COVID-19 cases in Juneau went unreported due to ‘technical issue’

KTOO

Juneau’s COVID-19 testing site is at the Hagevig Regional Fire Training Center. Pictured on Sept. 19, 2021. (Photo by Jennifer Pemberton / KTOO)

About thirty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Juneau over the last week than has been reported by the state and city.

In a media release, city officials attributed this to a technical issue with the state getting lab results from Bartlett Regional Hospital. It’s not clear yet what the issue is, the city manager’s office hasn’t yet returned a call seeking more information.

Bartlett processes lab results from the hospital itself and also from the city’s drive through testing facility.

On Wednesday there were three people with active COVID-19 infections being treated at the hospital. The Juneau School District didn’t report any new cases.

Statewide, 427 people tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people died. So far, just over 147,000 Alaskans and visitors to the state have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s about one out of every five people in the state.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

