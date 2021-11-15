Tuesday, November 16th: Native Arts and Culture Foundation awards two Juneau artists, Steven Blanchett and Lily Hope, $100,000. Southeast Senior Services legal planning webinar. First annual Dan Austin Memorial Winter Clothing Drive  

Two Juneau artists, active in promoting Alaska Native culture through the arts, will get help to pursue their work. The Native Arts and Culture Foundation awarded Steven Qacung Blanchett and Lily Hope, each $100,000.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney will talk with both artists about how they use art to strengthen culture and build community.

Blanchett, a Yup’ik and African American musician, will use his grant to continue a ten-year project, bringing traditional songs and dance to Kodiak Island communities. Hope, a Tlingit weaver, will raise awareness about the connection between weaving and protecting mountain goats and cedar trees, which provide the raw materials for weaving.

The grant will be split between the artists and a partner agency.

