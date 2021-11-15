Newscast – Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

In this newscast:
- COVID-19 numbers are falling statewide
- Juneau emergency officials relax some COVID precautions
- Tsimshian language learner Nancy Barnes shares how the language helped her get through the pandemic
- The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska brings together coastal communities to discuss adapting to climate change
- A scientist who discovered the first fossils that showed the oldest whales walked on land visits UAF
- A Utah doctor is accused of lying about ill patients in his climbing party to get a helicopter ride off Denali