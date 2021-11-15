KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Nov. 15, 2021

by

In this newscast:

  • COVID-19 numbers are falling statewide
  • Juneau emergency officials relax some COVID precautions
  • Tsimshian language learner Nancy Barnes shares how the language helped her get through the pandemic
  • The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska brings together coastal communities to discuss adapting to climate change
  • A scientist who discovered the first fossils that showed the oldest whales walked on land visits UAF
  • A Utah doctor is accused of lying about ill patients in his climbing party to get a helicopter ride off Denali

Jeremy Hsieh

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I dig into questions about the forces and institutions that shape Juneau, big and small, delightful and outrageous. What stirs you up about how Juneau is built and how the city works?

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications