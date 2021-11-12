KTOO

Friday, November 12th: Juneau Public Market returns to in-person shopping. St. Vincent De Paul Thanksgiving baskets. Juneau Public Library celebrates Native Heritage Month.  Montessori Borealis students run a class business.   Holiday Cup Soccer Tournament. Pandemic poetry from the Burn Thompson group.

More than 125 vendors are expected this year at the 39th annual Juneau Public Market, a three-day event at Centennial Hall, that stars on Friday, November 26.

From hand made jewelry to pottery to knitted caps and seafood sales, the Juneau Public Market has been a favorite one-stop holiday shopping experience, that is, until the pandemic came along and forced it to go virtual.

But this Thanksgiving weekend, the market returns as an in-person event.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at some of the changes that’s made this possible.

Also on this program:

  • Vincent De Paul Thanksgiving baskets
  • Native American Heritage Month at the Juneau Public Library
  • The Holiday Soccer Cup Tournament
  • Montessori Borealis students as entrepreneurs
  • And Poetry in the time of COVID, from the Burn Thompson Writers Group

Rhonda McBride hosts this Friday’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 7 p.m. on KTOO.

 

 

