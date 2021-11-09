Watch: Juneau health officials to give latest COVID-19 community update

Juneau health officials are holding a COVID-19 community update at 4 p.m. today.

You can watch the meeting through Zoom or Facebook, or call 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with webinar ID 985 6308 5159.

On Tuesday, there was one new death of a Juneau resident reported by state health officials — a male in his 60s who died outside of Alaska in October. To date, 15 Juneau residents have died from COVID-19.

Juneau health officials reported that there were seven new cases of COVID-19 among Juneau residents and about 74 active cases in the community.

This week, there are vaccine clinics being held for children ages 5-11. Federal officials recently recommended the Pfizer vaccine for that age group. Parents can sign up their children for the vaccine at juneau.org/vaccine or 586-6000.