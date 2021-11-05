Friday, November 5th:  Pura Fé brings blend of music from several Indigenous cultures to Rock Aa’kw. Juneau Community Schools fall course line-up. Jason Gootee, presenter at this Friday’s UAS Egan lecture on Health Insurance. Liyuan “Sunny” Zhang featured artist at Juneau Artists Gallery

Pura Fé’s name means “pure faith.” And like many of the performers at the Rock Aak’w Indigenous Music Festival, which gets underway on Friday, she is both an artist and activist.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, she talks about bringing contemporary Native music to the forefront of the mainstream music industry.

Also in this program:

Juneau Community School adds some in-person classes to its fall schedule.

Liyuan “Sunny” Zhang, the Juneau Artists Gallery’s featured artist for November.

Tonight’s UAS Egan lecture looks at Alaska’s health insurance challenges

Rhonda McBride hosts Friday’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at a new time, 7:00 p.m. on KTOO.