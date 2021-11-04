Thursday, November 4th: Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, through the lens of a 1986 documentary

Every Thursday, for the next seven weeks, Juneau Afternoon will offer a companion radio series to a 360TV series, which airs every Thursday night, ANCSA@50: The Journey Continues.

Each night will feature videos and rare archival footage produced over the last fifty years. Tonight’s program is simply titled, “The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.”

It was produced in 1986 by the Northwest Arctic Borough School District to educate students about the fight for land claims and its far reaching impacts. On the 50th anniversary of the land claims, it remains a good introduction to understanding legislation that changed Alaska forever.

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, Paul Ongtooguk (ONG’-tuh-guck), an ANCSA history expert, and Native journalist Joaqlin (jock-lin) Estus, provide context and analysis for tonight’s documentary – and share their own ANCSA stories.

Rhonda McBride will host this companion radio series every Thursday, leading up to December 18th, the 50th anniversary of the signing of ANCSA. You can catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO.