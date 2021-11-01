Tuesday, November 2nd: Jessica Hahnlen’s Mountains, Seas and Spirits exhibit opens at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. Southeast Senior Services education series for caregivers. Southeast Cooperative Extension Service food preservation courses for November.

You’ve probably seen a lot of Jessica Hahnlen’s designs on hoodies and t-shirts, as well as towels and napkin sets. She also paints in watercolors — a huge body of work that will be on display at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum this month.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Hahnlen will talk about how the exhibit is a culmination of what she’s learned as both a silkscreen and watercolor artist – and what it means to be an “eco-conscious” business owner.

Also in this program:

Southeast Senior Services’ new caregiver education series.

Courses from the Cooperative Extension service on how to fill up your pantry, by preserving your own food.

