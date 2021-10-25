KTOO

Newscast – Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Juneau’s Systemic Racism Review committee has begun making formal recommendations
  • The latest local COVID-19 updates and numbers
  • Fairbanks Memorial Hospital sets up a mobile morgue
  • Alaska cold case investigators name another woman murdered by a notorious serial killer in the 1980s
  • Republican Nicholas Begich III challenges longtime Alaska Congressman Don Young
  • The federal files asks for public comment on another draft environmental impact statement for an oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet

