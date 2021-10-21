KTOO

Arctic | Climate Change | Energy & Mining | Federal Government | Wildlife

Biden administration lets stand a judgment thwarting Willow, a ConocoPhillips drilling project in Arctic

by

Pipelines stretch toward the horizon in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. (Elizabeth Harball/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Conservation groups are cheering the Biden administration’s decision not to appeal a judgment that reversed approval for Willow, the ConocoPhillips’ plan to develop five drilling sites in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason ruled in August that the Trump administration didn’t adequately consider greenhouse gas emissions or the impact on polar bears when it approved the plan.

The Biden administration initially defended the Willow approval, but Tuesday was the deadline for an appeal and the government didn’t file one. Nor did ConocoPhillips.

Jeremy Lieb, an attorney in the Anchorage office of Earthjustice, said Willow doesn’t fit with the Biden administration’s climate goals.

“We’re pleased to see that the administration has recognized that at this point and is not continuing to defend the plan in court on appeal,” he said.

Willow is a big priority for U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. The Biden administration’s initial defense of the project was seen as an overture to her, as she is one of the few Senate Republicans who might vote for some of Biden’s priorities.

Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz didn’t say why the government didn’t file an appeal.

“The matter has now been remanded to the BLM,” she said in an email. “In light of the court’s decision, we are reviewing to determine next steps.”

If the Bureau of Land Management decides to do another environmental review to comply with the judge’s order, environmental groups hope the agency scraps the project or imposes more restrictions.

A ConocoPhillips spokeswoman says the company remains committed to the project.

“ConocoPhillips is not appealing the court’s earlier decision because we believe the best path forward is to engage directly with the relevant agencies to address the matters described in the decision,” she said by email Thursday.

Alaska Public Media

Alaska Public Media is our partner station in Anchorage. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

A wide river with mountains in the background

Petersburg assembly calls for tailings dam ban and a pause on British Columbia mining permits

The resolution asks for a pause on permitting for new mine projects until there’s an agreement between the U.S. and Canada on protecting rivers from mining pollution.

A green pump jack in a Texas oilfield

Despite climate change promises, governments plan to ramp up fossil fuel production

The world's governments plan to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030, with just a modest decrease in coal production.

Four Corners, pictured here on June 29, 2017, is Gustavus' most prominent intersection.

Utility upgrades will knock out power across most of Gustavus

A utility manager says the outage will be disruptive, but allow for an upgrade that improves improves safety and reliability.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications