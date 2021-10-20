KTOO

Officials certify Juneau election results just in time for school board meeting

Tami Burnett signs off on a set of ballots as the Canvass Review Board works to certify Juneau’s local election on Tuesday. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Getting sworn into office is a little trickier during a hybrid meeting that’s happening in person and virtually, but Juneau Superior Court Judge Amy Mead made it work for the newly elected and re-elected members of the Juneau Board of Education on Tuesday night.

Mead swore in new members Will Muldoon and Amber Frommherz, and Elizabeth Siddon, who was re-elected to her second term and will continue to be the board president.

The new members replace Kevin Allen and Paul Kelly, who did not seek second terms on the board.

Juneau officials had just announced the certification of the election results. The overall vote count in the official numbers are up 27 from the last count. The additional votes did not affect the outcome of any races. 

Two reelected incumbents and one new member of the Juneau Assembly will be sworn in on Monday.

