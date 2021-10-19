Watch: Juneau officials are holding a COVID community update at 4 p.m.

A state Public Health nurse and the City and Borough of Juneau’s two top administrators will hold a COVID-19 community briefing at 4 p.m. today.

You can participate through the Zoom videoconference online or by calling 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 with the webinar ID 985 6308 5159. You can also watch here, or on the city’s Facebook Live page. The public can email questions in advance to COVIDquestions@juneau.org.

Emergency officials’ COVID risk assessment of Juneau remains at level 3, high, due to high case rates and other risk factors. The associated indoor masking requirements, social distancing and capacity limits have been in place since the end of July.

Vaccines are readily available in the community for people age 12 and up. Officials say that’s likely to change soon, after the federal authorities expand vaccine eligibility to children ages 5 to 11. There’s about 2,800 children in Juneau in that age group. The expanded vaccine authorization is expected to roll out in November.

To date, officials report COVID-19 has killed 11 residents and put 129 people in Bartlett Regional Hospital.