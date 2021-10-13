Wednesday, October 12th: CCTHITA President Richard Peterson on tribal government. Women lag behind in state study on women’s pay. Christ Lutheran Church Fall Harvest Festival.  

Tribal governments don’t often get a lot of recognition for all the services they provide to their members, which also benefit the communities they live in. In fact, most Alaskans know very little about tribes.

On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, the President of the Tlingit-Haida Central Council, Richard Peterson will give the tribal perspective on relationships between tribes and state and federal government.

Also today:

The wage gap: why salaries for women in Alaska still lag behind their male counterparts.

Also, from games to hot dogs and chili, fun for the kids and the kids at heart, at the Christ Lutheran Church Fall Harvest Festival.

Sheli DeLaney hosts today’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.