If you signed up for direct deposit, yes, your PFD is coming this week

An Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. sign in the office in Juneau, March 14, 2016. (Skip Gray/360 North)

Alaskans are starting to see $1,114 PFDs hit their bank accounts this week, with some already reporting “pending” deposits scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Revenue.

The department projected last month that PFDs would go out this week for people who signed up to receive them by direct deposit. No direct deposits went out Monday because it was a federal holiday, said Genevieve Wojtusik, a spokesperson for the department.

“Because each financial institution has a different timeline and with the federal holiday yesterday, we are hopeful Alaskans will see the funds in their accounts before the end of the week,” Wojtusik wrote in an email on Tuesday.

Paper checks are slated to go out the week of Oct. 25 for Alaskans who did not sign up for direct deposits.

An estimated 643,000 Alaskans will receive dividends this year.

