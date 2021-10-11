KTOO

Tuesday, October 12th: Pandemic forces Juneau Chamber to make some difficult decisions. Juneau Symphony emerges from COVID. Arctic Cactus Hour’s Laura Chartier talks about music. Tree swallow research project.  

The Juneau Chamber of Commerce is one of the prime networking organizations for area businesses, but the pandemic has forced some big changes.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, how the chamber continues to navigate COVID challenges – and why it believes vaccinations are the key to economic recovery.

Laura Chartier, host of public radio’s Arctic Cactus Hour, wants her program to be a showcase for independent artists, who don’t have the support of a record company.

Also, on this program:

  • How the Juneau Symphony plans to hold its first in person concert in almost two years.
  • What makes the Arctic Cactus Hour a showcase for Indie and indigenous music.
  • Helping the tree swallows of Juneau raise their young.
The Juneau Audubon Society has built nesting boxes for tree swallows to help improve the survival rate of the hatchlings (Photo by Jessica Millsaps).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sheli DeLaney hosts Tuesday’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

