Tuesday October 5th: Natural dyes and Chilkat weaving. Traditional ecological knowledge. Cooperative Extension fall programs.

Springtime yellows, sea foam greens and blacks as dark as night: All natural dyes that turned threads, spun from the wool of mountain goats into magnificent blankets and ceremonial robes.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a chance to unravel some of the mysteries of Chilkat weaving. How did the coastal women of Southeast Alaska create color for their works of art? Some of the plants and natural materials they used for dyes might surprise you.

Also today:

This week’s UAS Egan lecture, “The Science in Our Stories.” The importance of traditional Native ecological knowledge.

The Cooperative Extension service launches its “Living Well” program — ways to take control of your health, so chronic illnesses don’t control you.

