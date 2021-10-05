KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday October 5th: Natural dyes and Chilkat weaving. Traditional ecological knowledge. Cooperative Extension fall programs.

by

Early 19th century robe, collected in 1825 by Captain Robert Bennet Forbes. Part of the Peabody Essex Museum collection on display at the “Spirit Wraps Around You” exhibit at the Alaska State Museum (Photo courtesy of the Alaska State Museum).

Springtime yellows, sea foam greens and blacks as dark as night: All natural dyes that turned threads, spun from the wool of mountain goats into magnificent blankets and ceremonial robes.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a chance to unravel some of the mysteries of Chilkat weaving. How did the coastal women of Southeast Alaska create color for their works of art?  Some of the plants and natural materials they used for dyes might surprise you.

Also today:

  • This week’s UAS Egan lecture, “The Science in Our Stories.” The importance of traditional Native ecological knowledge.
  • The Cooperative Extension service launches its “Living Well” program — ways to take control of your health, so chronic illnesses don’t control you.

Rhonda McBride hosts Tuesday’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications