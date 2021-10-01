KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

by

  • The Alaska Legislature is scheduled to meet for the first day of its fourth special session on Monday, but state leaders are divided over whether the session should even happen,
  • For decades, KTOO’s Matt Miller has guided Juneau through the morning news, now he’s stepping down.
  • Tribal citizens and delegates gathered digitally on Friday for the Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s annual Tribal Assembly — this time U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland joined them.
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications