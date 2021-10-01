Friday, October 1st: Last chance to see Alaska State Museum Native textile exhibit, The Spirit Wraps Around You. Juneau Jazz and Classics violin and piano duo, Helen Kim and Jasmin Arakawa. October at the Juneau Artists gallery.

Time is running out to see a rare collection of blankets and other work by Chilkat weavers. The “Spirit Wraps Around You” exhibit closes on October 9th.

On Juneau Afternoon today, reasons to make sure you get out to the state museum to see it – how it’s brought weavers together to revitalize an art that is in danger of being lost.

Helen Kim and Jasmin Arakawa, a violin and piano duo, talk about their upcoming performances at the Juneau Jazz and Classics festival.

And why October is a great month to find some good deals at the Juneau Artists Gallery.

Rhonda McBride hosts today's program.