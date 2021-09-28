Tuesday, September 28th: Matt Robus opens bird carving exhibit. Black-headed budworms, on a forest feeding frenzy. Update on Montana Creek and Fish Creek master plans.

Matt Robus’ eye for detail has served him well as both a scientist and an artist – two disciplines that have fed his passion for carving wooden birds, that look so realistic you almost expect them to take off in flight. More than 50 will be on display at his upcoming First Friday art show. On Juneau Afternoon today, what it took to put this exhibit together.

Also on this show:

The invasion of the Black-headed budworms. How a tiny worm can pose such a huge threat to forests.

An update on the master plans for the Montana and Fish Creek recreation areas.

Sheli DeLaney hosts Tuesday’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.